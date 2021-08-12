On Thursday:
The S&P 500 rose 13.13 points, or 0.3%, to 4,460.83.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.88 points, or less than 0.1%, to 35,499.85.
The Nasdaq rose 51.13 points, or 0.3%, to 14,816.26.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 6.27 points, or 0.3%, to 2,244.07.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 24.31 points, or 0.5%.
The Dow is up 291.34 points, or 0.8%.
The Nasdaq is down 19.50 points, or 0.1%.
The Russell 2000 is down 3.69 points, or 0.2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 704.76 points, or 18.8%.
The Dow is up 4,893.37 points, or 16%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,927.98 points, or 15%.
The Russell 2000 is up 269.22 points, or 13.6%.