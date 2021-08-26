On Thursday:
The S&P 500 fell 26.19 points, or 0.6%, to 4,470.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 192.38 points, or 0.5%, to 35,213.12.
The Nasdaq fell 96.05 points, or 0.6%, to 14,945.81
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 25.29 points, or 1.1%, to 2,213.98.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 28.33 points, or 0.6%.
The Dow is up 93.04 points, or 0.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 231.14 points, or 1.6%.
The Russell 2000 is up 46.38 points, or 2.1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 713.93 points, or 19%.
The Dow is up 4,606.64 points, or 15.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,057.53 points, or 16%.
The Russell 2000 is up 239.12 points, or 12.1%.