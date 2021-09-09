On Thursday:
The S&P 500 fell 20.79 points, or 0.5%, to 4,493.28.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 151.69 points, or 0.4%, to 34,879.38.
The Nasdaq fell 38.38 points, or 0.3%, to 15,248.25.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 0.6 points, or less than 0.1%, to 2,249.13.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 42.15 points, or 0.9%.
The Dow is down 489.71 points, or 1.4%.
The Nasdaq is down 115.26 points, or 0.8%.
The Russell 2000 is down 42.92 points, or 1.9%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 737.21 points, or 19.6%.
The Dow is up 4,272.90 points, or 14%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,359.97 points, or 18.3%.
The Russell 2000 is up 274.27 points, or 13.9%.