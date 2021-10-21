On Thursday:
The S&P 500 rose 13.59 points, or 0.3%, to 4,549.78.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6.26 points, or less than 0.1%, to 35,603.08.
The Nasdaq rose 94.02 points, or 0.6%, to 15,215.70.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 6.42 points, or 0.3%, to 2,296.18.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 78.41 points, or 1.8%.
The Dow is up 308.32 points, or 0.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 318.36 points, or 2.1%.
The Russell 2000 is up 30.53 points, or 1.3%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 793.71 points, or 21.1%.
The Dow is up 4,996.60 points, or 16.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,327.42 points, or 18.1%.
The Russell 2000 is up 321.33 points, or 16.3%.