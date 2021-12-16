On Thursday:
The S&P 500 fell 41.18 points, or 0.9%, to 4,668.67.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 29.79 points, or 0.1%, to 35,897.64.
The Nasdaq fell 385.15 points, or 2.5%, to 15,180.43.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 42.75 points, or 1.9%, to 2,152.46.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 43.35 points, or less than 0.9%.
The Dow is down 73.35 points, or 0.2%.
The Nasdaq is down 450.17 points, or 2.9%.
The Russell 2000 is down 59.35 points, or 2.7%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 912.60 points, or 24.3%.
The Dow is up 5,291.16 points, or 17.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,292.15 points, or 17.8%.
The Russell 2000 is up 177.60 points, or 9%.