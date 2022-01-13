On Thursday:
The S&P 500 fell 67.32 points, or 1.4%, to 4,659.03.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 176.70 points, or 0.5%, to 36,113.62.
The Nasdaq fell 381.58 points, or 2.5%, to 14,806.81.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 16.62 points, or 0.8%, to 2,159.44.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 18 points, or 0.4%.
The Dow is down 118.04 points, or 0.3%.
The Nasdaq is down 129.09 points, or 0.9%.
The Russell 2000 is down 20.37 points, or 0.9%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 107.15 points, or 2.2%.
The Dow is down 224.68 points, or 0.6%.
The Nasdaq is down 838.16 points, or 5.4%.
The Russell 2000 is down 85.88 points, or 3.8%.