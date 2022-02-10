On Thursday:
The S&P 500 fell 83.10 points, or 1.8%, to 4,504.08.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 526.47 points, or 1.5%, to 35,241.59.
The Nasdaq fell 304.73 points, or 2.1%, to 14,185.64.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 32.34 points, or 1.6%, to 2,051.16.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 3.55 points, or 0.1%.
The Dow is up 151.85 points, or 0.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 87.63 points, or 0.6%.
The Russell 2000 is up 48.80 points, or 2.4%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 262.10 points, or 5.5%.
The Dow is down 1,096.71 points, or 3%.
The Nasdaq is down 1,459.33 points, or 9.3%.
The Russell 2000 is down 194.15 points, or 8.6%.