On Thursday:
The S&P 500 rose 63.20 points, or 1.5%, to 4,288.70.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 92.07 points, or 0.3%, to 33,223.83.
The Nasdaq rose 436.10 points, or 3.3%, to 13,473.59.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 51.91 points, or 2.7%, to 1,996.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 60.17 points, or 1.4%.
The Dow is down 855.35 points, or 2.5%.
The Nasdaq is down 74.48 points, or 0.5%.
The Russell 2000 is down 13.33 points, or 0.7%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 477.48 points, or 10%.
The Dow is down 3,114.47 points, or 8.6%.
The Nasdaq is down 2,171.39 points, or 13.9%.
The Russell 2000 is down 249.31 points, or 11.1%.