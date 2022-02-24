On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 63.20 points, or 1.5%, to 4,288.70.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 92.07 points, or 0.3%, to 33,223.83.

The Nasdaq rose 436.10 points, or 3.3%, to 13,473.59.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 51.91 points, or 2.7%, to 1,996.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 60.17 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow is down 855.35 points, or 2.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 74.48 points, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 13.33 points, or 0.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 477.48 points, or 10%.

The Dow is down 3,114.47 points, or 8.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,171.39 points, or 13.9%.