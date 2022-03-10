On Thursday:
The S&P 500 fell 18.36 points, or 0.4%, to 4,259.52.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 112.18 points, or 0.3%, to 33,174.07.
The Nasdaq fell 125.58 points, or 0.9%, to 13,129.96.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 4.62 points, or 0.2%, to 2,011.67.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 69.35 points, or 1.6%.
The Dow is down 440.73 points, or 1.3%.
The Nasdaq is down 183.48 points, or 1.4%.
The Russell 2000 is up 10.77 points, or 0.5%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 506.66 points, or 10.6%.
The Dow is down 3,164.23 points, or 8.7%.
The Nasdaq is down 2,515.01 points, or 16.1%.
The Russell 2000 is down 233.64 points, or 10.4%.