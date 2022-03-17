Such moves have become the norm as investors struggle to handicap what will happen to the economy and inflation because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, higher interest rates and renewed COVID-19 worries.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 53.81 points, or 1.2%, to 4,411.67.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 417.66 points, 1.2%, to 34,480.76.

The Nasdaq rose 178.23 points, or 1.3%, to 13,614.78.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 34.30 points, or 1.7%, to 2,065.02.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 207.36 points, or 4.9%.

The Dow is up 1,536.57 points, or 4.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 770.97 points, or 6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 85.35 points, or 4.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 354.51 points, or 7.4%.

The Dow is down 1,857.54 points, or 5.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,030.19 points, or 13%.