On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 63.92 points, or 1.4%, to 4,520.16.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 349.44 points, or 1%, to 34,707.94.

The Nasdaq rose 269.23 points, or 1.9%, to 14,191.84.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 23.24 points, or 1.1%, to 2,075.44.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 57.04 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow is down 46.99 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 298 points, or 2.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 10.70 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 246.02 points, or 5.2%.

The Dow is down 1,630.36 points, or 4.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,453.13 points, or 9.3%.