On Thursday:
The S&P 500 fell 72.04 points, or 1.6%, to 4,530.41.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 550.46 points, or 1.6%, to 34,678.35.
The Nasdaq fell 221.76 points, or 1.5%, to 14,220.52.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 20.94 points, or 1%, to 2,070.13.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 12.65 points, or 0.3%.
The Dow is down 182.89 points, or 0.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 51.22 points, or 0.4%.
The Russell 2000 is down 7.86 points, or 0.4%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 235.77 points, or 4.9%.
The Dow is down 1,659.95 points, or 4.6%.
The Nasdaq is down 1,424.45 points, or 9.1%.
The Russell 2000 is down 175.19 points, or 7.8%.