How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Thursday as investors gave mixed reviews to earnings from four of the nation’s largest banks.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 fell 54 points, or 1.2%, to 4,392.59.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 113.36 points, or 0.3%, to 34,451.23.
The Nasdaq fell 292.51 points, or 2.1%, to 13,351.08.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 20.12 points, or 1%, to 2,004.98.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 95.69 points, or 2.1%.
The Dow is down 269.89 points, or 0.8%.
The Nasdaq is down 359.92 points, or 2.6%.
The Russell 2000 is up 10.42 points, or 0.5%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 373.59 points, or 7.8%.
The Dow is down 1,887.07 points, or 5.2%.
The Nasdaq is down 2,293.89 points, or 14.7%.
The Russell 2000 is down 240.33 points, or 10.7%.