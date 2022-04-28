How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks rallied on Wall Street Thursday as technology companies clawed back some of the ground they had lost recently.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 rose 103.54 points, or 2.5%, to 4,287.50.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 614.46 points, or 1.8%, to 33,916.39.
The Nasdaq rose 382.59 points, or 3.1%, to 12,871.53.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 33.91 points, or 1.8%, to 1,917.94.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 15.72 points, or 0.4%.
The Dow is up 104.99 points, or 0.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 32.23 points, or 0.3%.
The Russell 2000 is down 22.72 points, or 1.2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 478.68 points, or 10%.
The Dow is down 2,421.91 points, or 6.7%.
The Nasdaq is down 2,773.44 points, or 17.7%.
The Russell 2000 is down 327.37 points, or 14.6%.