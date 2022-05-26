How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks are ending higher on Wall Street Thursday as investors cheered a strong set of quarterly results from Macy’s and other retailers.
The better-than-expected reports from retailers helped allay investors’ worries about the sector, which took big losses last week after Target and Walmart reported dismal results.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 rose 79.11 points, or 2%, to 4,057.84.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 516.91 points, or 1.6%, to 32,637.19.
The Nasdaq rose 305.91 points, or 2.7%, to 11,740.65.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 39.07 points, or 2.2%, to 1,838.24.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 156.48 points, or 4%.
The Dow is up 1,375.29 points, or 4.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 386.03 points, or 3.4%.
The Russell 2000 is up 64.97 points, or 3.7%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 708.34 points, or 14.9%.
The Dow is down 3,701.11 points, or 10.2%.
The Nasdaq is down 3,904.32 points, or 25%.
The Russell 2000 is down 407.08 points, or 18.1%.