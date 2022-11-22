How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 11/22/2022

Stocks rose on Wall Street and solid earnings helped jolt retailers higher ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 rose 53.64 points, or 1.4%, to 4,003.58.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 397.82 points, or 1.2%, to 34,098.10.
The Nasdaq rose 149.90 points, or 1.4%, to 11,174.41.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 21.30 points, or 1.2%, to 1,860.44.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 38.24 points, or 1%.
The Dow is up 352.41 points, or 1%.
The Nasdaq is up 28.34 points, or 0.3%.
The Russell 2000 is up 10.71 points, or 0.6%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 762.60 points, or 16%.
The Dow is down 2,240.20 points, or 6.2%.
The Nasdaq is down 4,470.56 points, or 28.6%.
The Russell 2000 is down 384.87 points, or 17.1%.