How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 1/24/2023

Stocks ended mixed on Wall Street after drifting between gains and losses as more big U.S. companies delivered their earnings reports for the last three months of 2022.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite fell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose. Long-term Treasury yields slipped and crude oil prices fell.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 fell 2.86 points, or 0.1%, to 4,016.95.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 104.40 points, or 0.3%, to 33,733.96.
The Nasdaq composite fell 30.14 points, or 0.3%, to 11,334.27.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 5.16 points, or 0.3%, to 1,885.61.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 44.34 points, or 1.1%.
The Dow is up 358.47 points, or 1.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 193.84 points, or 1.7%.
The Russell 2000 is up 18.27 points, or 1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 177.45 points, or 4.6%.
The Dow is up 586.71 points, or 1.8%.
The Nasdaq is up 867.79 points, or 8.3%.
The Russell 2000 is up 124.36 points, or 7.1%.