How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 12/6/2022

Stocks fell again on Wall Street, extending the market’s recent string of losses.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 350.76 points, or 1%, to 33,596.34.
The Nasdaq fell 225.05 points, or 2%, to 11,014.89.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 27.65 points, or 1.5%, to 1,812.58.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 130.44 points, or 3.2%.
The Dow is down 833.54 points, or 2.4%.
The Nasdaq is down 446.61 points, or 3.9%.
The Russell 2000 is down 80.26 points, or 4.2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 824.92 points, or 17.3%.
The Dow is down 2,741.96 points, or 7.5%.
The Nasdaq is down 4,630.08 points, or 29.6%.
The Russell 2000 is down 432.74 points, or 19.3%.