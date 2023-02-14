How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 2/14/2023

Stocks ended mixed on Wall Street following several sharp reversals after a report suggested inflation may not be slowing as quickly and as smoothly as hoped.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 fell 1.16 points, less than 0.1%, to 4,136.13.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 156.66 points, or 0.5%, to 34,089.27.
The Nasdaq composite rose 68.36 points, or 0.6%, to 11,960.15.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 1.23 points, or 0.1%, to 1,939.91.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 45.67 points, or 1.1%.
The Dow is up 220 points, or 0.6%.
The Nasdaq is up 242.02 points, or 2.1%.
The Russell 2000 is up 21.10 points, or 1.1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 296.63 points, or 7.7%.
The Dow is up 942.02 points, or 2.8%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,493.66 points, or 14.3%.
The Russell 2000 is up 178.67 points, or 10.1%.