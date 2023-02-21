How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 2/21/2023

Wall Street tumbled to its biggest drop since December as concerns deepen about the impact of rising interest rates.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 fell 81.75 points, or 2%, to 3,997.34.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 697.10 points, or 2.1%, to 33,129.59.
The Nasdaq composite fell 294.97 points, or 2.5%, to 11,492.30.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 58.14 points, or 3%, to 1,888.21.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 157.84 points, or 4.1%.
The Dow is down 17.66 points, or 0.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,025.82 points, or 9.8%.
The Russell 2000 is up 126.97 points, or 7.2%.