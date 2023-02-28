How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 2/28/2023

Stocks drifted to a weak close on Wall Street, closing out a rocky February.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 fell 12.09 points, or 0.3%, to 3,970.15.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 232.39 points, or 0.7%, to 32,656.70.
The Nasdaq composite fell 11.44 points, or 0.1%, to 11,455.54.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 0.72 points, or less than 0.1%, to 1,896.99.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 0.11 points, or less than 0.1%.
The Dow is down 160.22 points, or 0.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 60.60 points, or 0.5%.
The Russell 2000 is up 6.51 points, or 0.3%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 130.65 points, or 3.4%.
The Dow is down 490.55 points, or 1.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 989.06 points, or 9.4%.
The Russell 2000 is up 135.75 points, or 7.7%.