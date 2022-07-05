How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 7/5/2022

Major stock indexes shook off an early slump and ended with meager gains on Wall Street Tuesday as worries about the economy continue to weigh on markets.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 rose 6.06 points, or 0.2%, to 3,831.39.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 129.44 points, or 0.4%, to 30,967.82.
The Nasdaq rose 194.39 points, or 1.7%, to 11,322.24.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 13.57 points, or 0.8%, to 1,741.33.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 934.79 points, or 19.6%.
The Dow is down 5,370.48 points, or 14.8%.
The Nasdaq is down 4,322.73 points, or 27.6%.
The Russell 2000 is down 503.98 points, or 22.4%.