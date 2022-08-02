How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 8/02/2022

U.S. stocks are closing lower as Wall Street’s modest August retreat continued another day.
Caterpillar took a hit after reporting weak sales. Uber shares took off following its own strong quarterly report. Treasury yields climbed.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 fell 27.44 points, or 0.7%, to 4,091.19.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 402.23 points, or 1.2%, to 32,396.17.
The Nasdaq fell 20.22 points, or 0.2%, to 12,348.76.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 0.86 points, or less than 0.1%, to 1,882.45.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 39.10 points, or 0.9%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 448.96 points, or 1.4%.
The Nasdaq is down 41.93 points, or 0.3%.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies is down 2.78 points, or 0.1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 674.99 points, or 14.2%.
The Dow is down 3,942.13 points, or 10.8%.
The Nasdaq is down 3,296.21 points, or 21.1%.
The Russell 2000 is down 362.86 points, or 16.2%.