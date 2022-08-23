How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 8/23/2022

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Stocks drifted to a mixed close on Wall Street, as steadying Treasury yields help calm the market following its worst tumble in months. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% Tuesday. It’s coming off Monday’s 2.1% drop, which came on the heels of its first losing week in the last five. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Volatility has returned to Wall Street following what had been a strong summer as worries rise about how aggressively the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates. Recent comments from Fed officials have cooled hopes for a less forceful Fed. Yields fell Tuesday following some weaker-than-forecast readings on the economy.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 9.26 points, or 0.2%, to 4,128.73.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 154.02 points, or 0.5%, to 32,909.59.

The Nasdaq fell 0.27 points, or less than 0.1%, to 12,381.30.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 3.40 points, or 0.2%, to 1,919.14.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 99.75 points, or 2.4%.

The Dow is down 797.15 points, or 2.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 323.91 points, or 2.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 38.20 points, or 2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 637.45 points, or 13.4%.

The Dow is down 3,428.71 points, or 9.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,263.67 points, or 20.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 326.17 points, or 14.5%.

