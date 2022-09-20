How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 9/20/2022

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street ahead of a key decision on interest rates by the Federal Reserve.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 fell 43.96 points, or 1.1%, to 3,855.93.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 313.45 points, or 1%, to 30,706.23.
The Nasdaq fell 109.97 points, or 1%, to 11,425.05.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 25.34 points, or 1.4%, to 1,787.50.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 17.40 points, or 0.4%.
The Dow is down 116.19 points, or 0.4%.
The Nasdaq is down 23.35 points, or 0.2%.
The Russell 2000 is down 10.68 points, or 0.6%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 910.25 points, or 19.1%.
The Dow is down 5,632.07 points, or 15.5%.
The Nasdaq is down 4,219.92 points, or 27%.
The Russell 2000 is down 457.81 points, or 20.4%.