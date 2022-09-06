How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 9/6/2022

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Stocks drifted lower on Wall Street, extending the market’s losses into a 4th straight week. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Tuesday. Technology companies posted some of the biggest losses, pulling the Nasdaq composite down even more. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Markets are coming off of a three-week losing streak as investors worry about inflation and the Federal Reserve’s determination to fight it with high interest rates.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 16.07 points, or 0.4%, to 3,908.19.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 173.14 points, or 0.6%, to 31,145.30.

The Nasdaq fell 85.96 points, or 0.7%, to 11,544.91.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 17.42 points, or 1%, to 1,792.32.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 857.99 points, or 18%.

The Dow is down 5,193 points, or 14.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,100.06 points, or 26.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 452.99 points, or 20.2%.

