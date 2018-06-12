Stocks mostly rose in a quiet Tuesday session, as investors reacted calmly to the outcome of a meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and turned their attention to this week’s trio of central bank meetings.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index rose 4.85 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,786.85.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.58 points, or 0.01 percent, to 25,320.73.

The Nasdaq composite rose 43.87 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,703.79.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks finished with a gain of 7.62 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,682.30.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 7.82 points, or 0.3 percent.

The Dow is up 4.20 points, or 0.02 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 58.28 points, or 0.8 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 9.81 points, or 0.6 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 113.24 points, or 4.2 percent.

The Dow is up 601.51 points, or 2.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 800.40 points, or 11.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 146.79 points, or 9.6 percent.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.