U.S. stocks rallied to their highest level in more than a month on Tuesday after China’s government moved to inject more life into its economy by cutting taxes and increasing spending. Netflix led a surge in high-tech companies.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index gained 27.69 points, or 1.1 percent, to 2,610.30.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 155.75 points, or 0.7 percent, to 24,065.59.

The Nasdaq composite surged 117.92 points, or 1.7 percent, to 7,023.83.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks added 12.40 points, or 0.9 percent, to 1,445.22.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 14.04 points, or 0.5 percent.

The Dow is up 69.64 points, or 0.3 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 52.36 points, or 0.8 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 2.17 points, or 0.1 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 103.45 points, or 4.1 percent.

The Dow is up 738.13 points, or 3.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 388.56 points, or 5.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 96.66 points, or 7.2 percent.

