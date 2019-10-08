On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index lost 45.73 points, or 1.6%, to 2,893.06.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 313.98 points, or 1.2%, to 26,164.04.

The Nasdaq dropped 132.52 points, or 1.7%, to 7,823.78.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks fell 25.19 points, or 1.7%, to 1,472.60.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 58.95 points, or 2%.

The Dow is down 409.68 points, or 1.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 158.70 points, or 2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 28.10 points, or 1.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 386.21 points, or 15.4%.

The Dow is up 2,836.58 points, or 12.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,188.50 points, or 17.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 124.04 points, or 9.2%.

