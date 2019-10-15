The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 237.44 points, or 0.9%, to 27,024.80.

The Nasdaq gained 100.06 points, or 1.2%, to 8,148.71.

The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks picked up 17.87 points, or 1.2%, to 1,523.30.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 25.41 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is up 208.21 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 91.67 points, or 1.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 11.40 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 488.83 points, or 19.5%.

The Dow is up 3,697.34 points, or 15.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,513.43 points, or 22.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 174.74 points, or 13%.

