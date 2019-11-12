The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed unchanged at 27,691.49.
The Nasdaq gained 21.81, or 0.3%, to 8,486.09, a record.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies added 0.35 points, or 0.02%, to 1,595.12.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 1.24 points, or 0.04%.
The Dow is up 10.25 points, or 0.04%.
The Nasdaq is up 10.78 points, or 0.1%
The Russell 2000 is down 3.75 points, or 0.2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 584.99 points, or 23.3%.
The Dow is up 4,364.03 points, or 18.7%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,850.81 points, or 27.9%.
The Russell 2000 is up 246.56 points, or 18.3%.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.