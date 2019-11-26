On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 index rose 6.88 points, or 0.2%, to 3,140.52.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 55.21 points, or 0.2%, to 28,121.68.
The Nasdaq composite added 15.44 points, or 0.2%, to 8,647.93.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 2.33 points, or 0.1%, to 1,624.23.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 246.06 points, or 1%.
The Dow is up 30.23 points, or 0.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 128.05 points, or 1.5%
The Russell 2000 is up 35.29 points, or 2.2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 633.67 points, or 25.3%.
The Dow is up 4,794.22 points, or 20.6%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,012.66 points, or 30.3%.
The Russell 2000 is up 275.67 points, or 20.4%.
