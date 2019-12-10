Stocks edged lower as a deadline approached for trade talks between Washington and Beijing. A new round of US tariffs are scheduled to take effect on Chinese goods Sunday, the latest escalation in a trade dispute that has dragged on economies around the world.

Media reports suggested the US may delay the tariffs on phones, laptops and other popular products as the two sides negotiate a limited deal. The S&P 500 flipped repeatedly between small gains and losses throughout Tuesday as markets await more certainty about what the rules of global trade will be. Trading in the bond market was nearly as quiet.