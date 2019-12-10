On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 index lost 3.44 points, or 0.1%, to 3,132.52.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 27.88 points, or 0.1%, to 27,881.72.
The Nasdaq dropped 5.64 points, or 0.1%, to 8,616.18.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks edged up 2.10 points, or 0.1%, to 1,631.71.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 13.39 points, or 0.4%.
The Dow is down 133.34 points, or 0.5%.
The Nasdaq is down 40.34 points, or 0.5%.
The Russell 2000 is down 2.10 points, or 0.1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 625.67 points, or 25%.
The Dow is up 4,554.26 points, or 19.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,980.91 points, or 29.9%.
The Russell 2000 is up 283.16 points, or 21%.
