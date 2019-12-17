On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 rose 1.07 points, or 0.03%, to 3,192.52.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 31.27 points, or 0.1%, to 28,267.16.
The Nasdaq climbed 9.13 points or 0.1%, to 8,823.36.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 7.63 points, or 0.5%, to 1,657.56.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 23.72 points, or 0.7%.
The Dow is up 131.78 points, or 0.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 88.48 points, or 1%.
The Russell 2000 is up 19.59 points, or 1.2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 685.67 points, or 27.4%.
The Dow is up 4,939.70 points, or 21.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,188.08 points, or 33%.
The Russell 2000 is up 309.01 points, or 22.9%.
