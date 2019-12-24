On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 slipped 0.63 points, or less than 0.1%, to 3,223.38.

The Dow dropped 36.08 points, or 0.1%, to 28,515.45.

The Nasdaq gained 7.24 points, or 0.1%, to 8,952.88, a record.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks added 3.87 points, or 0.2%, to 1,678.01.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 2.16 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is up 60.36 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 27.93 points, or 0.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 6.11 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 716.53 points, or 28.6%.

The Dow is up 5,187.99 points, or 22.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,317.61 points, or 34.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 329.45 points, or 24.4%.

