On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 fell 9.10 points, or 0.3%, to 3,237.18.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 119.70, or 0.4%, to 28,583.68.
The Nasdaq slipped 2.88, or 0.03%, to 9,068.58.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks fell 4.95 points, or 0.3%, to 1,658.31.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 2.33 points, or 0.1%.
The Dow is down 51.20 points, or 0.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 47.81 points, or 0.5%.
The Russell 2000 is down 2.56 points, or 0.2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 6.40 points, or 0.2%.
The Dow is up 45.24 points, or 0.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 95.98 points, or 1.1%.
The Russell 2000 is down 10.16 points, or 0.6%.
