On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index fell 9.87 points, or 0.3%, to 3,370.29. The benchmark index remains just below its all-time high set on Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 165.89 points, or 0.6%, to 29,232.19.

The Nasdaq inched up 1.57 points, or less than 0.1%, to 9,732.74.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks fell 4.06 points, or 0.2%, to 1,683.52.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 139.51 points, or 4.3%.

The Dow is up 693.75 points, or 2.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 760.14 points, or 8.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 15.05 points, or 0.9%.