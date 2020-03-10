U.S. stocks are now down 14.9% from the peak they reached last month. Bond yields rose.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 index rose 135.67 points, or 4.9%, to 2,882.23.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1,167.14 points, or 4.9%, to 25,018.16.
The Nasdaq climbed 393.58 points, or 5%, to 8,344.25.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 37.46 points, or 2.9%, to 1,350.90.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 90.14 points, or 3%.
The Dow is down 846.62 points, or 3.3%.
The Nasdaq is down 231.36 points, or 2.7%.
The Russell 2000 is down 98.32 points, or 6.8%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 348.55 points, or 10.8%.
The Dow is down 3,520.28 points, or 12.3%.
The Nasdaq is down 628.35 points, or 7%.
The Russell 2000 is down 317.57 points, or 19%.
