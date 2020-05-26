Investors are shifting their focus to how various nations are adapting to getting back to business, while striving to keep new COVID-19 cases in check.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 rose 36.32 points, or 1.2%, to 2,991.77.
The Dow climbed 529.95 points, or 2.2%, to 24,995.11.
The Nasdaq composite gained 15.63 points, or 0.2%, to 9,340.22.
The Russell 2000 index of small companies picked up 37.54 points, or 2.8%, to 1,393.07.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 239.01 points, or 7.4%.
The Dow is down 3,543.33 points, or 12.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 367.61 points, or 4.1%
The Russell 2000 is down 275.39 points, or 16.5%.
