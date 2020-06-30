On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 gained 47.05 points, or 1.5%, to 3,100.29.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 217.08 points, or 0.9%, to 25,812.88.
The Nasdaq composite climbed 184.61 points, or 1.9%, to 10,058.77.
The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks picked up 20.16 points, or 1.4%, to 1,441.37.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 91.24 points, or 3%.
The Dow is up 797.33 points, or 3.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 301.55 points, or 3.1%
The Russell 2000 is up 62.58 points, or 4.5%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 130.49 points, 4%.
The Dow is down 2,725.56 points, or 9.6%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,086.16 points, or 12.1%.
The Russell 2000 is down 227.10 points, or 13.6%.
