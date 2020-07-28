Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 20.97 points, or 0.6%, to 3,218.44.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 205.49 points, or 0.8%, to 26,379.28.

The Nasdaq composite lost 134.18 points, or 1.3%, to 10,402.09.

AD

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks gave up 14.90 points, or 1%, to 1,469.76.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 2.81 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is down 90.61 points, or 0.3%.

AD

The Nasdaq is up 38.92 points, or 0.4%

The Russell 2000 is up 2.20 points, or 0.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 12.34 points, 0.4%.

The Dow is down 2,159.16 points, or 7.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,429.49 points, or 15.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 198.71 points, or 11.9%.