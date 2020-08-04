The S&P 500 rose 0.4% after flipping between small gains and losses throughout the day. It’s the mildest move for the index in two weeks.

Stock indexes are hanging at or close to their record highs after clawing back all or most of their sell-off from earlier in the year, and the S&P 500 is within 2.4% of its all-time high set in February. But caution is still hanging over markets: Gold rose to another record, while Treasury yields sank as investors sought safety.