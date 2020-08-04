On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 rose 11.90 points, or 0.4%, to 3,306.51.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 164.07 points, or 0.6%, to 26,828.47.
The Nasdaq composite added 38.37, or 0.4%, to close at another record, 10,941.17.
The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks rose 10.41, or 0.7%, to 1,517.21.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 35.39 points, or 1.1%.
The Dow is up 400.15 points, or 1.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 195.89 points, or 1.8%.
The Russell 2000 is up 36.79 points, or 2.5%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 75.73 points, or 2.3%.
The Dow is down 1,709.97 points, or 6%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,968.56 points, or 21.9%.
The Russell 2000 is down 151.26 points, or 9.1%.
