On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 7.79 points, or 0.2%, to 3,389.78.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 66.84 points, or 0.2%, to 27,778.07.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 81.12 points, or 0.7%, to 11,210.84.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks lost 15.70 points, or 1%, to 1,569.77.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 16.93 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is down 152.95 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 191.54 points, or 1.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 8.11 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 159.00 points, or 4.9%.

The Dow is down 760.37 points, or 2.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,238.24 points, or 25%.

The Russell 2000 is down 98.70 points, or 5.9%.