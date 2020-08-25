On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 12.34 points, or 0.4%, to 3,443.62.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 60.02 points, or 0.2%, to 28,248.44.

The Nasdaq composite picked up 86.75 points, or 0.8%, to 11,466.47.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks added 2.74 points, or 0.2%, to 1,571.21.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 46.46 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow is up 318.11 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 154.67 points, or 1.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 18.73 points, or 1.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 212.84 points, or 6.6%.

The Dow is down 290 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,493.87 points, or 27.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 97.26 points, or 5.8%.