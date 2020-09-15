Big Tech stocks have been bouncing back this week after suddenly losing altitude earlier this month amid worries that their prices had climbed too high.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 gained 17.66 points, or 0.5%, to 3,401.20.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.27 points, less than 0.1%, to 27,995.60.

The Nasdaq composite picked up 133.67 points, or 1.2%, to 11,190.32.

AD

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks rose 1.18 points, or 0.1%, to 1,538.15.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 60.23 points, or 1.8%.

AD

The Dow is up 329.96 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 336.78 points, or 3.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 40.88 points, or 2.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 170.42 points, or 5.3%.

The Dow is down 542.84 points, or 1.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,217.72 points, or 24.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 130.31 points, or 7.8%.