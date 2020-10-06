Tech stocks led the sell-off, which erased most of the S&P 500 index’s gains from a market rally a day earlier.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 fell 47.66 points, or 1.4%, to 3,360.97.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 375.88 points, or 1.3%, to 27,772.76.
The Nasdaq composite lost 177.88 points, or 1.6%, to 11,154.60.
The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks gave up 4.67 points, or 0.3%, to 1,577.29.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 12.53 points, or 0.4%.
The Dow is up 89.95 points, or 0.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 79.59 points, or 0.7%.
The Russell 2000 is up 37.99 points, or 2.5%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 130.19 points, or 4%.
The Dow is down 765.68 points, or 2.7%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,182 points, or 24.3%.
The Russell 2000 is down 91.18 points, or 5.5%.
