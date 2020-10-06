Tech stocks led the sell-off, which erased most of the S&P 500 index’s gains from a market rally a day earlier.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 47.66 points, or 1.4%, to 3,360.97.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 375.88 points, or 1.3%, to 27,772.76.

The Nasdaq composite lost 177.88 points, or 1.6%, to 11,154.60.

AD

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks gave up 4.67 points, or 0.3%, to 1,577.29.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 12.53 points, or 0.4%.

AD

The Dow is up 89.95 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 79.59 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 37.99 points, or 2.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 130.19 points, or 4%.

The Dow is down 765.68 points, or 2.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,182 points, or 24.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 91.18 points, or 5.5%.