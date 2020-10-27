Worries about rising coronavirus counts and Washington’s inability to deliver more aid to the economy have pumped the brakes on the market’s momentum.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 10.29 points, or 0.3%, to 3,390.68.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 222.19 points, or 0.8%, to 27,463.19.

AD

The Nasdaq composite rose 72.41 points, or 0.6%, to 11,431.35.

The Russell 2000 small-cap index gave up 14.50 points, or 0.9%, to 1,590.71.

AD

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 74.71 points, or 2.2%.

The Dow is down 872.38 points, or 3.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 116.93 points, or 1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 49.80 points, or 3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 159.90 points, or 5%.

The Dow is down 1,075.25 points, or 3.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,458.75 points, or 27.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 77.76 points, or 4.7%.