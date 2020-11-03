Treasury yields also climbed Tuesday, and a gauge of investor fear in the U.S. stock market receded amid the widespread rally.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 rose 58.92 points, or 1.8%, to 3,369.16.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 554.98, or 2.1%, to 27,480.03.
The Nasdaq composite added 202.96, or 1.9%, to 11,160.57.
The Russell 2000 small-caps index climbed 45.70 points, or 2.9%, to 1,614.30.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 99.20 points, or 3%.
The Dow is up 978.43 points, or 3.7%.
The Nasdaq is up 248.98 points, or 2.3%.
The Russell 2000 is up 75.82 points, or 4.9%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 138.38 points, or 4.3%.
The Dow is down 1,058.41 points, or 3.7%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,187.97 points, or 24.4%.
The Russell 2000 is down 54.17 points, or 3.2%.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.