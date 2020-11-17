Stocks that stormed higher this month on hopes that a vaccine or two may get the global economy back to normal next year receded amid the worries.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 fell 17.38 points, or 0.5%, from its record to close at 3,609.53.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 167.09, or 0.6%, to 29,783.35.
The Nasdaq composite slipped 24.79, or 0.2%, to 11,899.34.
The Russell 2000 small-cap index rose 6.58, or 0.4%, to 1,791.91.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 24.38 points, or 0.7%.
The Dow is up 303.54 points, or 1%.
The Nasdaq is up 70.06 points, or 0.6%.
The Russell 2000 is up 47.87 points, or 2.7%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 378.75 points, or 11.7%.
The Dow is up 1,244.91 points, or 4.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,926.74 points, or 32.6%.
The Russell 2000 is up 123.45 points, or 7.4%.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.