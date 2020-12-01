On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 40.82 points, or 1.1%, to 3,662.45.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 185.28 points, or 0.6%, to 29,823.92.

The Nasdaq climbed 156.37 points, or 1.3%, to 12,355.11.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 16.23 points, or 0.9%, to 1,836.05.

AD

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 24.10 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow is down 86.45 points, or 0.3%.

AD

The Nasdaq is up 149.26 points, or 1.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 19.22 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 431.67 points, or 13.4%.

The Dow is up 1,285.48 points, or 4.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,382.50 points, or 37.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 167.58 points, or 10%.